Swizz Beatz Discusses Possible ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Mase & Cam’ron

The next Verzuz showcase is set. R&B stars Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will run through their respective catalogs on December 12. While fans prepare to hear hits such as Ashanti’s “Foolish” and Cole’s “Let It Go,” people are still offering other imaginable dream matchups.
Yeah, it’s official! The paperwork is IN 🚨🚨
It’s a legendary Ladies Night on Saturday, December 12th with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole.
Which Libra you got?!
Saturday, December 12th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic.
Drinks by @Ciroc
Merch by @NTWRKLIVE pic.twitter.com/UCWJvaEl0y
For example, Joe Budden and the rest of his podcast crew recently had a discussion about Verzuz and who they would like to see take part in the music series in the future. The names of Harlem-bred frenemies Ma$e of Bad Boy/Harlem World and Cam’ron of Roc-A-Fella/Dipset were mentioned on the “Rubber Ball Paul” episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.
Budden then spoke to Verzuz co-curator Swizz Beatz on the phone about a possible Ma$e vs Cam faceoff. Beatz told the podcasters, “Guess what? I’ll let y’all work on that. How bout that?” The 42-year-old record producer added, “We were working on a Dipset one… But I like Cam and Ma$e.”
Ma$e and Cam’ron first rose through the Hip Hop ranks together in the 1990s after starting off as friends from the same area of New York City. They later had a falling out. Ma$e retired from rapping in 1999 to become a preacher and then returned to music in 2004. Cam openly dissed his former Children of the Corn groupmate for years.
Ma$e finally blatantly told his side of the story on “The Oracle” diss track in November 2017. Cam responded that following day with “Dinner Time” which led to more bickering between the two on social media. However, they both also acknowledged there is still a brotherhood that connects them. This type of personal, contentious history was part of the backstory for several of the previous Verzuz battles like Nelly vs Ludacris, Brandy vs Monica, and Jeezy vs Gucci Mane.
Over the last week, Swizz Beatz and his business partner Timbaland also discussed potential upcoming Verzuz participants on other platforms besides The JBP. Swizz would not rule out the chance that legendary entrepreneurs/recording artists Sean “Diddy” Combs and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young could step into the Verzuz venue for a likely internet-breaking presentation of classic East Coast and West Coast tunes.