Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Talk Possible ‘Verzuz’ Battle Featuring Diddy & Dr. Dre

(AllHipHop News)
Verzuz is coming off its most successful event to date. The Gucci Mane versus Jeezy hits-for-hits celebration reportedly drew over 9 million watchers which is a larger total than the respective viewership numbers for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
How will Verzuz curators Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley followup such a high-profile and well-received peaceful clash? Both men appeared on TMZ, and they were questioned about potentially having two of the most celebrated Hip Hop producers/artists/moguls take on the Verzuz challenge.
THE GREATEST BATTLE I’VE EVER SEEN! THANK YOU KINGS @JEEZY @GUCCI1017!!!!! #BLACKUNITY #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/E4vt1kqCUb
— Diddy (@Diddy) November 21, 2020
“Now that’s something different,” replied Swizz when asked about possibly booking Sean “Diddy” Combs and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young for a battle. “The way this Verzuz thing works is everybody has these magical wishes that they want. The universe has been bringing these magical wishes, so I can’t even say what’s not going to happen anymore.”
The Poison album creator continued, “Like the last one we’ve seen, everybody said that couldn’t happen. Now we just let the universe naturally make things happen.” When it was pointed out that he did not deny whether Diddy and Dre are already preparing for a Verzuz showdown, Swizz responded, “I’m never going to say no anymore.”
If a Dr. Dre vs Diddy Verzuz is officially announced for season two of the series, fans will likely get to hear classic tracks like Diddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” and “It’s All About the Benjamins” as well as Dre’s “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” and “Forgot About Dre.” Previous Verzuz matchups included Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Brandy vs Monica, Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle, and other friendly faceoffs featuring music icons.