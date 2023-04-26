Swizz Beatz Recalls How Son Egypt Cured Kendrick Lamar’s Writer’s Block & Produced A Song On His Album At 5 Years Old 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Swizz Beatz recalled a 2016 meeting between his then five-year-old son Egypt and Kendrick Lamar, which led to an album placement.

Proud father Swizz Beatz has opened up about the time his five-year-old son Egypt helped Kendrick Lamar overcome writer’s block and ended up producing a song on his album.

The superproducer stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday (Apr. 25), where the host asked him about his 12-year-old son Egypt whom he shares with wife Alicia Keys. She recalled hearing the pre-teen produced for Kendrick Lamar when he was just five years old.

“I’m jealous as hell of that one,” Swizz Beatz replied. “I thought me and Kendrick was cool.”

As Swizz Beatz explained, a five-year-old Egypt met Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 Super Bowl game.

“He and Kendrick were talking for, like, 40 minutes,” the Grammy Award winner recalled. “I went over and said to Kendrick, ‘Is he bothering you? Should I move him? Are you enjoying yourself?’ He said, ‘No, Swizz, I had writer’s block and what Egypt is telling me is helping me deal with something. I was like, ‘Man, he’s five years old.’ To this day, I still don’t know what he was helping him deal with. I let it happen.” Check out the clip below.

Back in 2016, Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to gush over his son after Egypt produced on Kendrick Lamar‘s Untitled Unmastered project.

Swizz Beatz Shares Video Of Egypt Making Beat For Kendrick Lamar

He also shared a video of the talented little beatmaker creating the “untitled 7” track in the studio.

Back in 2017, Alicia Keys revealed Kendrick honored a promise to her son during their Super Bowl meeting. The Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers creator told Egypt: “If you send me something, you know, I’ll try to use it.” She then recalled how the five-year-old produced song on Lamar’s Untitled Unmastered album.

“Like, really, that was his brain child — his mind,” Keys said of the track during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She heard Egypt working out a song he had in his head and encouraged him to make something of it.

“So, I had him go pick it out at the piano, she explained. “He figured out the melody, and then his daddy took him to the studio, and he played all the different instruments in the studio, played the keyboard, programmed the drums and did what he heard.”