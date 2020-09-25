Swizz Beatz & Timbaland To Headline A3C Festival’s Free Virtual Conference Experience

(AllHipHop News) In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, A3C is presenting a virtual conference on October 11 at 11 am ET. The Atlanta-based festival selected Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley to be the keynote speakers.
“Following last year’s amazing festival and conference experience, we wanted to keep that momentum and tradition alive by delivering a world-class virtual experience with some of our favorite leaders in tech, music, and business,” states Ryan Wilson, co-owner of A3C.
Wilson continued, “Although we are living in unprecedented times, we knew it was important to present an opportunity for music lovers to celebrate the intersection of music, tech, and culture with a day of curated discussions, something the A3C brand has brought to the people for 15+ years. We are more than excited to have this group of talented speakers at the first-ever A3C Virtual Conference.”
“A3C20 For The Culture” is a free one-day event. Instagram’s Strategic Partnerships Lead of Music Fadia Kader will moderate the conversation with Swizz and Timbaland. The Verzuz curators will discuss how they created the popular digital series where two legendary acts play some of the biggest hits of their careers for a worldwide audience.
Verzuz became an internet phenomenon as millions of music fans were dealing with self-quarantining as much of the world shut down in response to the spread of coronavirus. On March 24, Swizz and Timbaland went head-to-head on Instagram Live. Verzuz was expanded to feature more matchups such as RZA vs DJ Premier, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz, Brandy vs Monica, and Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle.
6+ MILLION in total (not 1.2M!) tuned in to watch the Super Bowl of Livestreams. This is the NEW TV. The queens @Brandy and @MonicaDenise broke all #VERZUZ records and more! We generated more than 1M tweets in the US (beating the VMAs), 1.9M tweets globally, and helped raise $250,000 for @WhenWeAllVote 💥