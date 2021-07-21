Swizz Beatz To Lead Special DMX Tribute At Summer Jam 2021

DaBaby, Migos, Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more acts are part of the lineup too.

Hot 97’s Summer Jam is back after missing a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming Hip Hop concert will include a tribute to the late legendary emcee Earl “DMX” Simmons who passed away on April 9.

“Hot 97 Summer Jam is traditionally the official start of summer, but this year it’s the official return of Hip Hop,” said Ebro Darden, host of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show.

Darden added, “We’re excited to present historic live performances for the culture and make iconic historic moments in Hip Hop.”

Longtime DMX friend/collaborator Swizz Beatz will be leading the performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on August 22. The other official performers for that particular set have not been announced.

Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Michael K. Williams honored DMX at the 2021 BET Awards. They ran through DMX songs such as “Get at Me Dog,” “Slippin’,” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”

DaBaby, Migos, Meek Mill, MoneyBagg Yo, Polo G, CJ, Saweetie, Rowdy Rebel, and Bobby Shmurda are listed on the Summer Jam bill. New York City-bred rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is set to close out the event.

“We definitely gonna show up to Summer Jam. I normally wouldn’t speak on my brother’s behalf, but I know my brother ain’t gonna miss Summer Jam. Certain things are just mandatory… and Summer Jam is mandatory,” declared Rowdy Rebel in February.

The Summer Jam Festival Village stage will present performances by Roc Marciano, Sleepy Hallow, Dream Doll, Coi Leray, Yung Bleu, Morray, and more. Additionally, Brooklyn’s Fivio Foreign also hinted that he could be part of this year’s Summer Jam.

“I need to be on Summer Jam. I need [the] main stage. I need lit. I need turn up. This is what I need to do,” Fivio Foreign told Hot 97’s DJ Drewski earlier this month.