Fivio Foreign Announces He’s “Free” From Jail & Hints At Summer Jam Performance

Back in April, Maxie “Fivio Foreign” Ryles III was taken into custody in Fort Lee, New Jersey for weapon possession and resisting arrest. He was also hit with a fugitive from justice charge. However, the “Big Drip” rhymer is now out of the Bergen County Jail.

On Tuesday, Fivio Foreign tweeted, “Free 🔓.” According to jail records, he was freed on July 13. The 31-year-old Brooklyn Drill rapper also hinted that he could show up at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The annual music event returns on Sunday, August 22 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Migos, Meek Mill, MoneyBagg Yo, Saweetie, Rowdy Rebel, Bobby Shmurda, and more acts have already been announced as performers for the 2021 Summer Jam.

Free 🔓 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) July 13, 2021

Summer Jam ? 👀🔥 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) July 13, 2021

Fivio Foreign connected with Hot 97’s DJ Drewski to discuss his release from jail and possible performance at Summer Jam. The Columbia recording artist said, “I need to be on Summer Jam. I need [the] main stage. I need lit. I need turn up. This is what I need to do.”

Hot 97 Music Director TT Torrez is quoted saying, “Hot 97 Summer Jam’s return is iconic and shows the resilience of Hip Hop worldwide. We are curating an experience to celebrate life, Hip Hop, and the future of entertainment. Our team is thankful for our return and the support of fans around the globe and Hot 97 looks forward to welcoming everyone back to Metlife Stadium.”

Before he has the chance to hit the stage at Summer Jam, Fivio Foreign is scheduled to be part of the lineup for the returning Rolling Loud Miami 2021 on July 25. That festival will be headlined by A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

Over the last two years, Fivio Foreign released the projects Pain and Love and 800 B.C. In addition, he appeared on songs with Drake (“Demons” featuring Sosa Geek), Lil Tjay (“Zoo York” featuring Pop Smoke), and Nas (“Spicy” featuring A$AP Ferg).