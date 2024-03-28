SWV & Xscape Announce 2024 Queens Of R&B Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MÝA, Total and 702 will be special guests.

Two of the most prominent R&B girl groups to emerge from the 1990s will head on the road together this summer. SWV and Xscape joined forces for the upcoming The Queens of R&B Tour.

The trek, produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, begins on July 27 in Concord, California’s Toyota Pavilion. Other dates include stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, DC, New York, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles. MÝA, Total, and 702 will join SWV and Xscape as special guests.

“To announce this HERstorical tour during Women’s History Month means everything. It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant,” Mona Scott-Young, Founder/CEO of Monami Entertainment, states.

Scott-Young continues, “702, Total, Mýa, SWV, and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever! We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music.”

The SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B reality show debuted on Bravo in 2023. Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Kandi Burruss Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott-Bivens starred in the program.

SWV has four Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hits in the trio’s discography, including “Weak” which spent two weeks at No. 1 in 1993. Xscape made it into the Top 10 region on six occasions. 1993’s “Just Kickin’ It” peaked at No. 2.