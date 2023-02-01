‘SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B’ Docuseries Headed To Bravo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the trailer for the forthcoming show.

Two of the most celebrated R&B girl groups from the 1990s will take part in a special program for the Bravo network. Viewers will get to see members of SWV and Xscape in the six-part limited series.

SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B will premiere on Bravo on March 5 at 9:30 pm ET/PT. The forthcoming show was inspired by the 2021 Verzuz matchup between the Platinum-selling performers.

Tamara “Taj” George, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons make up SWV. The Xscape quartet consists of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, and Tamika Scott.

Both Groups Have A History Of Showcasing Their Lives On TV

This will not be any of the seven women’s first foray into the world of reality television. For example, Kandi Burruss is a longtime cast member of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle starred in Tiny and Toya, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, and Weave Trip. All of the Xscape singers also reunited for one season of Xscape Still Kickin’ It which also aired on Bravo.

SWV’s Tamara “Taj” George appeared on Survivor: Tocantins in 2019. In addition, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons joined Taj for two seasons of WE tv’s SWV Reunited.

Both Xscape & SWV Scored Billboard Hits

Xscape released three studio LPs as a group – Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, Off the Hook, and Traces of My Lipstick. Plus, Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle won Grammy Awards for co-writing “No Scrubs” by TLC.

SWV’s album discography contains It’s About Time, New Beginning, Release Some Tension, I Missed Us, and Still. The RIAA certified It’s About Time as 3x-Platinum. The single “Weak” peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Xscape has sold over 9 million records worldwide and totaled six Top 10 entries on the Hot 100. SWV sold more than 30 million records globally. Additionally, the Sisters with Voices have four Top 10 songs in their catalog.