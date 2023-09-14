Rapper Syko Bob Tragedy: Mom Found Shot Dead In Van

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Incarcerated rapper Syko Bob suffered a tragedy after his mother was found dead in a van in Southern Florida. Read more.

The mother of South Florida rapper Syko Bob, identified as Dorothy Smart, was found dead in a van in Fort Lauderdale.

The horrifying discovery was made in the evening, around 6 p.m., when the Fort Lauderdale police responded to a distress call at the intersection of Northwest 30th Way and 21st Street.

The van was parked in a driveway with the back windows shot out, and the rapper’s mom, whom locals affectionately called Dee Dee, was found mortally wounded inside the vehicle.

Neighbors told WPLG Local 10 that Syko Bob’s mother was a “lovely person” and an “absolutely great person to be around.” The investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing, with detectives fervently working the area for any evidence that might shed light on the circumstances surrounding her targeted killing.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Violent incidents have plagued Syko Bob and his associates over the last two years. In 2021, Syko Bob narrowly escaped death during a broad daylight shootout in Southern Florida.

That incident saw gunmen opening fire on Syko Bob and his associates at a busy intersection in Lauderhill, Florida.

Despite sustaining minor injuries, the rapper and his crew managed to escape the assailants, who fled the scene after a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash.

In March of 2023, Syko Bob was sentenced to five years in prison over a gun charge he caught in January of 2022 when he was stopped for speeding in Collier County, Florida.

A vehicle search turned up a loaded gun stuffed between the front and passenger side seats.