SZA Confirms BBL: “I Treat My Butt Like A Purse”

SZA confirmed she has the plastic surgery procedure done to enhance the rest of her. Looks. Read more!

SZA has confirmed that she has had a butt lift.

During an interview with Elle, SZA, real name Solána Imani Rowe, explained why she decided to have a Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

“I treat my butt like a purse,” the 33-year-old told the magazine. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

The “Kill Bill” singer stated that she went under the knife for herself rather than because of “industry pressure.”

“I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need more ass,” she added.

SZA, who recently starred in a SKIMS campaign, sparked speculation about the cosmetic procedure when she released her sophomore album SOS in December.

In the title track, she sings, “So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not.”

SZA kicked off the European leg of her SOS Tour in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Thursday night.

The trek, which began in February, will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on October 29.