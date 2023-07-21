SZA, Burna Boy, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj & More Make Barack Obama’s 2023 Summer Playlist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The American politician mixes it up with old and new tunes.

Around this time, former President of the United States Barack Obama shares a list of his favorite songs for the summer season. Several Hip Hop and R&B acts got mentions from the ex-POTUS.

For example, Barack Obama selected SZA’s “Snooze” for his 2023 Summer Playlist. “Snooze” lives on the TDE singer’s chart-topping second studio album, SOS, which dropped in December 2022.

Obama also chose Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage. Rising rapper Ice Spice and rap veteran Nicki Minaj made it onto the playlist with their “Princess Diana” collaboration.

“Who Told You” by J Hus and Drake is on the playlist. In addition, Obama went back to 1990s-era Hip Hop for 1994’s “The World Is Yours” by Nas as well as 1995’s “California Love” by 2Pac and Dr. Dre.

Songs by numerous music icons also got co-signs from Barack Obama. R&B legends Janet Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, and Ike & Tina Turner show up on the post.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed,” wrote Barack Obama on Instagram.