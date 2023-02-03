SZA Celebrates Success Of ‘SOS’ After Spending 7 Weeks At No.1 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

SZA told fans she never “imagined” her album would dominate the charts after SOS racked up a seventh consecutive week at No. 1.

SZA celebrated making chart history after her SOS album topped the charts for a seventh consecutive week.

The Top Dawg Entertainment artist also offered fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her new “Kill Bill” video, sharing a carousel of images and videos while celebrating her accolades in the caption.

“7 weeks at #1 is more than I ever imagined🥹 . I’m jus tryna do something worth something w my time in the sun . Thank you God . Thank you everyone 🤍🆘” wrote the Grammy award-winning songstress.

SZA also shared some tweets noting some SOS accomplishments. Check out her post below.

Earlier this week, as reported by AllHopHop.com, SZA’s SOS recorded a seventh consecutive week atop the Billboard 200. The last person to achieve the feat was Whitney Houston in 1987 with Whitney, which led the chart for 11 weeks in a row.

While the project cemented her place in music history books, SZA was surprised SOS was received so well.

“I never thought in a million years that people would like it,” SZA admitted during an interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast last month. “My dad’s visiting right now, with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn’t lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we’re just hanging out, ’cause it didn’t go badly!”

SZA later revealed that she hesitated to release her sophomore album and considered pushing it back.

“It happened probably just a few times, like maybe up until the last week, when I texted [my label] and was like, ‘We don’t have to put this out. We could just pull out and move it to January. We can just let this go.’ ”

However, ultimately, SZA was determined to release SOS, despite her reservations that fans might “hate” it.

“And then part of me was just like, I just wanna get it over with. I wanna meet my own fate. If n#### hate it, then great. I can never do music again,” she explained.

She concluded, “And that’s unhealthy. That’s something I need to talk to my therapist about.”