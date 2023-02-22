SZA Cherishes The Support She Receives From Lizzo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

SZA and Lizzo worked together on a remix of the latter’s song “Special.”

SZA can’t say enough good things about Lizzo.

The 33-year-old singer spoke about her appreciation of Lizzo in an interview with Billboard. SZA praised Lizzo for consistently championing the TDE artist.

“There’s nobody in the industry that f#### with me and that I f### with the way that Lizzo f#### with me and the way I f### with her,” SZA said. “She never made me feel like because I don’t have a No. 1 song or I [previously] didn’t have a No. 1 album that I wasn’t capable. She’d been telling me that she thought I was the one for years.”

She added, “The way that she thinks of me so highly as a human being and as an artist means so much to me. I just have never met anybody like her in this entire industry.”

Earlier this month, SZA and Lizzo teamed up for a remix of the latter’s song “Special.” The original version of the track appeared on Lizzo’s album Special, which dropped in 2022.

SZA fans can expect more music soon since she’s preparing to release a deluxe edition of her SOS album. According to Billboard, the expanded project will feature 10 new tracks.

Listen to Lizzo and SZA’s “Special” remix below.