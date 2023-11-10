SZA Crushes Everyone With 2024 Grammy Nominations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meanwhile, Killer Mike, Nas, Drake and 21 Savage were among the rap nominees.

The Recording Academy unveiled the 2024 Grammy Award nominees on Friday (November 10). SZA landed nine nods, including Album of the Year for SOS and “Kill Bill” for Record of the Year.

Other top nominees include Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (six of those for her work with boygenius) and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea, all of whom received seven nominations each.

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff followed closely with six nods each. Swift received her sixth nomination for Album of the Year, which has put her in a tie for most Album of the Year nominations by a female artist against Hollywood icon Barbara Streisand. Swift also received nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, all of which are for her song “Anti Hero.”

The Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena on February 4 in Los Angeles.

Album of the Year

boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Song of the Year:

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist:

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Dance Recording:

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – “One in a Million”

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

Best R&B Album:

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance:

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Robert Glasper featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

Best Rap Song:

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Rap Album:

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease 3

Travis Scott – UTOPIA

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin