SZA Was Worried Drake Was Sabotaging Her With “Slime You Out”

SZA explain that she thought Drake was trying to sabotage her after she turned in her vocals for their song “Slime You Out.”

SZA has admitted that she resents the success her first solo song to go No. 1 around the world, “Kill Bill.”

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has shared her thoughts on the success of her 2022 track which has lived on the Billboard Hot 100 for over 40 weeks.

While speaking to The Wall Street Journal for a new interview, SZA revealed that the revenge track “took no thought.”

“The songs that I care so much about, that I tried so hard on, people be like, ‘That’s nice,'” SZA told the publication. “But the s### that took no thought and came out of my mouth in five seconds? ‘Girl, that’s the one.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer revealed that she has mixed feelings about feedback when it comes to her music.

“If you accept my first draft,” she said, “I won’t trust you.”

The artist, real name Solána Rowe, used Drake’s single, “Slime You Out,” which she appeared on, as an example.

“I just handed in the first draft to Drake, and he’s putting it on his album,” she stated. “I’m scared because I handed in second vocals and he didn’t use that. And now I’m like, ‘Are you trying to sabotage me?’ I know that’s not true. I literally know that’s not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it.”

“Slime You Out” appeared in Drake’s latest album, For All the Dogs, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.