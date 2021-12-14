SZA Earns Her Highest-Debuting Solo Single On The Hot 100 Chart With “I Hate U”

SZA is ending her 2021 with a big accomplishment. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer’s “I Hate U” broke into the Top 10 of this week’s Hot 100 chart.

In fact, “I Hate U” became SZA’s highest-debuting solo single. The record premiered at #7 on the Hot 100, becoming the vocalist’s fifth career Top 10 entry. “Good Days” previously peaked at #9 in February 2021.

SZA also hit #3 as a guest feature on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” collaboration. Additionally, she made it into the Top 10 thanks to “All The Stars” with Kendrick Lamar (#7) and “What Lovers Do” with Maroon 5 (#9).

“Y’ALL KNOW I DONT GOT S### TO SAY BUT MORE THANK YOU SO MUCHES😣😣 lol🥺 My highest solo debut… really off SoundCloud. Really no radio. Really no promo. Really no plan. Really JUST Y’ALL. AHH I’M SO F###### THANKFUL. 🥲🙏🏾💗. MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE LOL I HATE YOUUUU🧡🤞🏾,” tweeted SZA.

“I Hate U” found out-the-gate success on multiple streaming services. The track debuted at #1 on Spotify’s Top 200 United States chart and Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart.

The YouTube audio version of “I Hate U” has amassed more than 2.8 million plays on the platform. It is still trending in the Top 20 of YouTube’s music section.

In total, SZA managed to chart sixteen different records on the Hot 100 rankings throughout her run as a recording artist. She also now has two Number Ones on the Hot R&B Songs chart (“The Weeknd” and “I Hate U”).