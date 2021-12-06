SZA’s “I Hate U” Dominates Spotify & Apple Music Streaming Charts

The singer-songwriter could have another big hit on her hands.

Top Dawg Entertainment’s SZA is ending 2021 with another potential smash record. The St. Louis-born vocalist dropped “I Hate U” on December 3, and the song collected large streaming numbers on its first day of release.

“I Hate U” debuted atop Spotify’s Top 200 United States chart and Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart. The new song racked up 1,615,102 first-day streams on Spotify.

As of press time, SZA’s latest single is still leading both streaming services’ daily charts. The officially released track collected an additional 1,436,995 Spotify streams on December 4.

“I Hate U” originally premiered on a random SoundCloud account in August 2021 along with “Joni” and “Nightbird.” SZA tweeted a link to the three-pack of tracks and wrote, “dumping random thoughts.”

In addition, SZA reuploaded “I Hate U” to her verified SoundCloud page last week. The song has amassed more than 402,000 streams and 32,000 likes on the platform since December 3. The YouTube version currently sits at 846,000 plays with the official lyric video sitting around 767,000 plays.

If the early streaming success of “I Hate U” continues throughout the week, SZA could earn another high-charting single on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. She scored a Top 10 hit in January with the Grammy-nominated “Good Days.”

SZA also reached the Top 10 as a feature on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” which peaked at #3 in July. That collaboration has spent over 30 weeks on the Hot 100 rankings and received three Grammy nominations (Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo/Performance).