SZA Laments Not Being Popular In Elementary And Middle School; Pledges Support For Fans

SZA revealed why she is always around for her die-hard fans, because she felt unheard when she was a little kid. Read more!

SZA is “never off the clock” when it comes to her fans.

During a recent interview the “Kill Bill” hitmaker revealed that she is always there for her fans.

“I’m never off the clock for my fans, because I love that s###,” the 33-year-old said. “They’re my family, and they’re my people. I know what it’s like to feel small or like somebody doesn’t care, because that’s who I was my whole life.”

SZA, real name Solána Rowe, explained that she felt unheard when she was in middle school, and she doesn’t want her fans to feel the same way.

“In middle school, elementary school, I wasn’t popular. So I try to make sure n##### know ‘I hear you, I see you. I have time to stop for you. Yes, we can smoke together, you can come backstage. You can come to my house if you want,'” she said.

Divulging the extent of her friendship with some of her fans, SZA added, “Hella fans have spent the night with me and been to my house many times.”