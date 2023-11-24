SZA Explains How She Learned To Upsell People At Her First Job

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a recent interview, Hip-Hop star SZA revealed that her first job was at a sneaker store, which was not only her first sales role but also where she discovered her knack for commission-based sales.

SZA has divulged details about her first-ever job. The “Kill Bill” hitmaker has revealed that the first job she ever had was working in a shoe shop.

“My very first job was working at this place called Magic Fit Sneakers,” she told The Wall Street Journal in a new interview. “I guess that’s where I learned how to talk to people.”

She added, “It was like my first job with commission ever, but that was also my first job.” SZA, real name Solána Rowe, noted that she was particularly talented when it came to commission sales.

“I always had the highest sales at any commission job,” the 33-year-old boasted. Elsewhere in the interview, SZA was asked how she thought her former co-workers would describe her.

“Annoying probably, like really talkative, but like I could sell anything,” she said with a shrug.

Speaking of how she managed to excel in her sales jobs, SZA revealed that her secret was simply being herself.

“The first time that I was able to sell something that was expensive, like a Steep Tech and a pair of Tims (Timberlands) and I upselled on a pair of sneakers, I had to like just approach it in a different way and the other guys were so good at fast talking and like I just like be myself and be like ‘Well I think it looks really nice’ or be really corny or I don’t know.”