SZA Vows To Hold Whoever Leaked Her Music Accountable “To The Full Extent Of The Law”

SZA has issued a stern warning to anyone and everyone who has been leaking her music. On Saturday (January 6), the Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA singer issued a statement on Twitter (X) and vowed to catch the culprits.

“LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING,” she wrote in all caps. “THIS IS MY JOB. THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A F###NG THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED.”

SZA had one of 2023’s biggest albums of the year, SOS. The project spent 10 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and broke the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the U.S. Six of the songs landed in the Top 10, including “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” “Nobody Gets Me” and “Snooze.” SZA earned her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Kill Bill” in 2023. She later earned her second chart-topping single as a featured artist on Drake’s “Slime You Out.”

Released on December 9, 2023, SOS served as the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl and featured guest appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Other contributors included Babyface, Jeff Bhasker, Rob Bisel, Benny Blanco, Darkchild, DJ Dahi, Ant Clemons and Lizzo.

SZA expressed just how frustrated she is with people leaking her music in a recent interview with Variety, which recently named her Hitmaker of the Year.

“When people leak my songs, they ruin them,” she said. “Then it’s not mine anymore; it’s actually yours. It’s something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared. And it’s like, ‘F### you. Now I’m not releasing it.’ Play your leak, but you’re not gonna bully me into dropping music. I’m now embarrassed by this less-than-correct version that you put out. You’ve sent me into a weird space creatively when you could have just waited for me, but you’re selfish.”