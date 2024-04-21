SZA To Be Honored By Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SZA will be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame for her impactful original songs in the music industry.

SZA is set to be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The “Kill Bill” hitmaker will receive this year’s Hal David Starlight Award.

Established in 2004, the award recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs,” according to the announcement.

SZA, 34, will be presented with the award at the 53rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards dinner, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 13.

Previous winners of the prestigious award include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Drake, Alicia Keys, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Ne-Yo, Benny Blanco and last year’s recipient, Post Malone.

“This is such an exciting time for songwriters and music. Phenomenal artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift are pushing the envelope of what success looks like, but who could argue that the last 2 years belong to SZA,” said Nile Rodgers, SHOF Chairman.

“Incredible songwriting, incredible performances, incredible artistry. She so deserves to be the 2024 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award!”

During the ceremony, songwriters Hillary Lindsey, Timbaland, R.E.M., Steely Dan and Dean Pitchford will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, while veteran hitmaker Diane Warren will be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award.