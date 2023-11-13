SZA Finally Reacts To Leading 2024 Grammy Nominations: “I Wish My Granny Was Here”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The TDE representative got completely shut out in 2018.

R&B singer/songwriter SZA (born Solana Rowe) will head into the 66th Annual Grammy Awards next February with the most nominations of any act. The SOS studio LP creator picked up nine nods.

Previously, SZA earned five nominations at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018 during her Ctrl album era. The Recording Academy completely snubbed her in every category at the time.

One of SZA’s fans pointed out that the Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist had not addressed her recent nine Grammy nominations. She responded to the X user on the social media platform.

Cause I’m overwhelmed by it and it gives me alotta anxiety to think of words .. but I’m very grateful and very shook and I wish my granny was here to come w me again . https://t.co/xS1hrZp6CR — SZA (@sza) November 13, 2023

“Cause I’m overwhelmed by it and it gives me [a lot of] anxiety to think of words,” SZA tweeted. “But I’m very grateful and very shook and I wish my granny was here to come [with] me again.”

The St. Louis native also added, “Last time I was most nominated my granny flew out for the first time… bittersweet thoughts. 💗.” She also uploaded an image of her grandmother backstage at the show.

Last time I was most nominated my granny flew out for the first time .. bittersweet thoughts 💗 pic.twitter.com/0QLbcbV8De — SZA (@sza) November 13, 2023

SZA heads into the 66th Annual Grammy Awards with three nominations in the General Field categories. “Kill Bill” is up for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

In addition, SOS made it into the Album Of The Year and Progressive R&B Album categories. Other nods include Best R&B Performance for “Kill Bill” and Best R&B Song for “Snooze.”

SZA won her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2022 as a guest feature on “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat. The RCA recording artist also received an Oscar nomination for “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar.