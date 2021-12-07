T-Boz Claims A Hacker Wrote Shady Comment About Nicki Minaj On A Post About Cardi B

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins found herself in the crosshairs of Nicki Minaj’s fanbase. The Barbz began dragging the TLC member because of a comment left under an Instagram post.

The Jasmine Brand uploaded footage of Cardi B arriving at a party in Miami. In the clip, Cardi can be heard telling the bouncers to let more Black women into the club.

In response to that video, T-Boz’s Instagram account commented, “Poor Nicki Minaj 😂😂😂😂.” Cardi and Nicki were engaged in a years-long rivalry that included an altercation at a Harper’s Bazaar event in 2018.

T-Boz later added another message under The Jasmine Brand post. She wrote, “MY ACCOUNT WAS HACKED I’M ON A ZOOM CALL/MEETING SO I DON’T KNOW WHAT WAS SAID OR WHAT’S HAPPENING YET BUT I SAID NOTHING ABOUT @nickiminaj AT ALL.”

T-Boz Repeats Hacking Claim On Her Own Account

The Atlanta-raised singer reiterated her claim that she was hacked. T-Boz shared a statement on her own Instagram page. She called for social media users to stop harassing her about the alleged comment about Minaj.

“Hey guys, my account has been hacked and I never made that comment about Nicki Minaj,” posted T-Boz. “I have no problem and never have had a problem with her at all. That’s not like me to even comment on a blog and be messy so all the blogs and unnecessary comments can stop. Thank you.”

While Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have not clarified if their long-standing feud is over, several celebrities have suggested people should stop pitting them against each other. Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., and Lil Nas X have all called on fans to give both successful women their respective flowers without attempting to diminish the other.