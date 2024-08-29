T-Boz Slams Critics Spreading Health Scare Rumors, Reveals Reason For Canceled TLC Shows 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Boz denied taking Ozempic and called out critics for making fun of her health scare amid TLC’s recent canceled shows.

T-Boz is opening up about the health scare that forced her to cancel multiple TLC shows and calling out those making fun of her serious medical issues.

In a candid Instagram video posted Thursday (August 28), T-Boz explained that she’s in better health. She also referenced the statement the group put out announcing the cancellations and wishes she never had to publicize her medical condition and slammed people making fun of her.

T-Boz explained that she was hospitalized following complications from a 24-year-old injury.

“People have died from what I went through,” she explained. “It had nothing to do with Sickle Cell,” adding that the condition does not define her.

She also addressed some rumors, asserting, “It had nothing to with constipation.” T-Boz insisted, “No, I’m not on Ozempic. Everybody and every celeb ain’t on Ozempic. The ignorance is disheartening to me. I would just pray for people or if I had nothing to say I would shut the hell up and say nothing at all, but y’all don’t know how to f###### do that. It amazes me how negative the world is.”

The TLC star followed up in the caption, assuring fans, “I’ll See Yall Soon At The Rescheduled Shows.”

T-Boz also shared a clip from an appearance on the Portia Show expressing her wish to help others now her health issue is public.

“This can happen to anybody who has ever had abdominal surgery,” she said. “I had surgery almost 24 years ago and scar tissue rubbed against my intestines making a blockage. They put it out there. I would have never chose to do that.”