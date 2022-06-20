T.I. Blasts VH1 For Cancelling “The Family Hustle” Amid Sex Assault Claims: “13 Years No Loyalty” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

T.I. called out the network for failing to renew “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” claiming he’s been treated unfairly.

T.I. is sharing his frustrations his VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle remains on hold after the long-running series was canceled in February 2021, less than a month after it was renewed.

The network pulled the plug on the show amid a number of sexual assault allegations against T.I and his wife Tiny. The couple denies all the claims against them and maintains their innocence.

This weekend, the Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to vent, sharing a meme that had caught his attention. “I wish TI Family Hustle still came on,” read the post. T.I. then addressed the matter in the caption and with his choice of soundtrack – his 2001 single “F### ‘Em” featuring Lil Jon.

T.I. Calls Out VH1

“13years no loyalty. No Integrity. Just jumped to conclusions. False accusations,” he said. T.I also expressed there has been “no apology,” “accountability,” or “closure.”

He continued, “In the name of protecting women…while unfairly, without due process….Subsequently punishing Women???…🤷🏽‍♂️ No problem. = “

The network suspended the show due to “the serious nature” of the claims.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson said at the time. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.

The couple’s legal issues began when Tiny’s former friend Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her. Further sexual assault claims from several other women followed. In May 2021, the LAPD launched an investigation after an anonymous woman filed a police report. She accused the rapper and his wife of abusing, drugging, and assaulting her in 2005. However, the judge declined to hear the case citing the expiration of the statute of limitations.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the district attorney’s decision to dismiss these meritless allegations,” their attorney said following the ruling. “We appreciate the DA’s careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on.”