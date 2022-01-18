T.I. Calls Out Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Kanye West & Pusha T: “Bring Them”

T.I. says that when it comes to making records: “ain’t nobody f###### with me,” and called out some of the best rappers in the game.

T.I. recently revealed that his next album, “Kill the King” will be his last, however, he still considers himself the best rapper in the business.

He recently took to his Instagram Stories to let it be known, “ain’t nobody f###### with me.”

“You’re talking about cutting records n####?,” he said. “You’re talking about putting s### out there? You’re talking about making some s### that’s better than anything out there man? Ain’t nobody f###### with me.”

According to T.I., while fans may listen to other artists, it’s not because they are better than him.

“Now you might like somebody else better, it might be somebody else, you know ‘I like this better than I like T.I.’ Okay fine, because you like them better,” he explained. “That’s cool, that’s your preference. But n#### when it comes to putting s### out, ain’t nobody f###### with me…”

T.I. continued after escaping outside for some fresh air though his sentiment remains the same.

“I dont give a f### about your personal opinion about how you feel about me,” T.I. said. “When it come to me behind the m############ mic n####. Put some s### to music, yeah aint nobody f###### with me n####. None of them! None of them!”

Furthermore, T.I. said nobody has ever out-rapped him on a song, which is why other rappers refuse to work with him.

“They don’t even want to be on the same record with me, n####, because they know they can’t f### with me. You ain’t never heard me on no record with nobody and they dusted me. N####, you ain’t never heard that n####, it ain’t ever happen n####.“

Ultimately, Tip says only the top lyricists could test him. “Nobody’s f###### with me n####. Jay and Nas, yeah, you need to bring them,” he challenged. “Bring them n####.. That’s who you need. Jay, Nas, Wayne, Ye… Pusha T, yeah all them.“

T.I. concluded with, “Just to know ‘damn this n#### still raw.’ Yeah, ain’t nobody f###### with me.”

Watch The Clip of T.I. Below

T.I. calls out Jay-Z, Nas & Pusha-T and says ‘NOBODY’ f*cking with him when it comes to this music. pic.twitter.com/L5Lkooc7wY — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) January 16, 2022

However, a clip has emerged of T.I. admitting Andre 3000 “did get down on me on my record.”