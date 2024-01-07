T.I. Closes Out Trap Muzik Celebrations With High Honor From Atlanta Mayor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T.I. received the highest honor from the city of Atlanta. Check out some video and pics from a special night.

Rapper, actor, and philanthropist T.I. was honored with the Phoenix Award by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens recently. The award, which represents the highest accolade bestowed by the City of Atlanta, was presented to T.I. in recognition of his extensive philanthropic efforts and contributions to the entertainment industry.

The award ceremony took place on December 29, 2023, during T.I.’s closing symphony performance at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. This performance, which featured The Atlanta Pops Orchestra, was part of a two-night sold-out event celebrating the 20th Anniversary of T.I.’s influential album Trap Muzik.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senator Raphael Warnock, Phillana Williams and others joined T.I. on stage for this occasion. Their presence underscored the significance of T.I.’s contributions to the city and the broader community.

T.I.’s philanthropic endeavors in the past year have been particularly impactful. He has been instrumental in opening over 140 units of low-income housing in the Bankhead area through a collaboration with Intrada Westside. Additionally, his nonprofit organization, Harris Community Works/Us or Else, has consistently supported the community through initiatives like the 18th annual turkey drive. Other significant projects include holiday caravans at the Atlanta Mission, contributions to Project Pinnacle, and support for the Next Level Boys Academy, among others.

This recognition serves not only as a testament to T.I.’s outstanding career in entertainment but also highlights his deep commitment to bettering the lives of those in his community. The Phoenix Award, symbolizing rebirth and growth, aptly represents the transformation and impact T.I. has fostered through both his art and his philanthropic efforts.

The accolades have not stopped legal drama at the end of the year for T.I.

A woman in California filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and battery was filed against T.I. and wife Tiny Harris. The couple has vehemently denied the accusations. The lawsuit, initiated by an individual identified only as Jane Doe, claims the incident occurred in a hotel room around 2005.

Jane Doe’s legal action states that she encountered the couple through an acquaintance known as Caviar at a party hosted by deceased rapper Coolio. The lawsuit alleges sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment, and negligence against T.I. and Tiny.

T.I. and Tiny denied the allegations in a statement to AllHipHop on Wednesday, January 3, categorically denying any wrongdoing. The lawsuit’s timing is significant, coming nearly two decades after the alleged incident. This delay was made possible by California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, a recent law that allows for the filing of civil claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

This legal change has opened a new avenue for claims like Jane Doe’s to be pursued in court.

Sources close to the matter say that the lawyer for Jane Doe tried to fleece $10 million from the Harrises and they would withdraw the lawsuit.

Photos: Sylvia McAfee