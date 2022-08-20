T.I. Confirms He Punched A Member Of The Chainsmokers For Kissing Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper T.I. said a wild story in which he punched a member of The Chainsmokers in the face at a nightclub for kissing him!

T.I. has admitted that he punched The Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart.

After the electronic DJ duo, also made up of Alex Pall, revealed the rapper swung at one of them after being kissed without his permission,

T.I. confirmed the story.

While onstage together, Drew kissed the rapper on the cheek, which resulted in the punch.

In a TikTok video, Drew explained the onstage incident, which prompted T.I. to respond with a TikTok of his own.

“There’s really not much more to the story than you’ve already heard,” the 41-year-old began. “I think the most important thing to take away is afterwards, we had a drink, we took a shot, you dig? You know what I’m saying? And we moved on.

“You know, everybody left the party, had a good time. Like I said, love The Chainsmokers – not to get no sugar, though.”

In his video, Drew shared his version of events.

“T.I. just literally punched me in the face. We were in a vibe and I was, like, I gave him a kiss on the cheek,” he recalled. “It was totally my fault.

“He was like, ‘Don’t do that,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ And he pushed me off and I was like, ‘All right, my bad.'”

Drew summarized in his video: “He punched me in the face and I was like, ‘OK, I’m sorry.’ And he was like, ‘All right, cool. We’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever.”