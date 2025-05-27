T.I. Defamation Showdown With Sabrina Peterson Set – With Stipulation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. and Sabrina Peterson’s courtroom clash over defamation and privacy claims is officially on the calendar with a trial date now set in Los Angeles.

T.I. and Sabrina Peterson are officially headed to court in Los Angeles after a judge locked in a trial date in the rapper’s defamation case stemming from a years-long legal feud.

The Hip-Hop artist filed a lawsuit against Peterson in December 2024, accusing her of spreading false and damaging claims online, including an allegation that he was under federal investigation for sex trafficking.

The case marks the latest chapter in a legal back-and-forth that began in 2021 when Peterson sued T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, for defamation, invasion of privacy and emotional distress.

Peterson’s original lawsuit alleged that T.I. pointed a gun at her and that the couple attempted to smear her publicly after she spoke out.

However, five of her seven claims were tossed by a judge in June 2023. Only the defamation and invasion of privacy claims remained.

After failing to pay nearly $100,000 in court-ordered legal fees to T.I. and Tiny, Peterson asked the court for a payment plan of $1,000 per month, citing financial hardship.

But by March 2025, her case was dismissed without prejudice due to inactivity and nonpayment. The contempt charge tied to her unpaid fees was also dropped once the case was closed.

With Peterson’s claims out of the way, T.I. launched his own legal action, alleging Peterson’s Instagram posts damaged his reputation and invaded his privacy.

Before the trial can begin, both parties must attend a settlement conference with a private mediator. The court has mandated that this meeting occur no later than Monday (November 24, 2025).

The case will not proceed to trial if either party fails to appear in person. The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday (June 9, 2026) at 9 a.m.