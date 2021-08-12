T.I. Delivers A Message To His “Minions” About Stealing His Style

See what the “Bring ‘Em Out” performer had to say about artistic thieves.

Clifford “T.I.” Harris is one of the most successful rappers to emerge from Atlanta over the last 25 years. The self-proclaimed King Of The South has been an influential force on Trap music and Hip Hop culture in general.

According to T.I., his influence has led to other artists stealing his style. The Hustle Gang leader addressed those alleged swagger jackers with a message on Instagram.

T.I. posted:

Message to all my minions.

1st. Don’t forget who taught you it was OK to be KING👑

2nd. Replicas can NEVER replace REAL…

But go off tho👑

3. If we being honest…Y’all can’t even f## wit a picture of me👑 @troubleman31 Instagram

With a discography that includes 2003’s Trap Muzik, 2004’s Urban Legend, 2007’s T.I. vs. T.I.P., 2008’s Paper Trail, and 2020’s The L.I.B.R.A., T.I. has racked up multiple Platinum and Gold plaques. He also starred in films such as ATL, American Gangster, and Ant-Man.

T.I. made headlines in recent weeks for news coverage not related to his music career. The 40-year-old Grammy winner faced backlash for his comments about Lil Nas X in defense of DaBaby, and Tip was recently arrested in Amsterdam following an incident with a police officer.