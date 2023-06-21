T.I.-Directed ‘Da Partments’ Movie Headed To Tubi

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Clifford “Tip” Harris Jr., better known as Hip Hop recording artist T.I., stepped behind the camera for a new film starring numerous comedians.

T.I. promoted the upcoming Da Partments motion picture on his Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday. The Atlanta-raised entertainer wrote and directed the comedy based in his hometown.

“The wait is almost over!!!! Get ready for uncensored, unhinged, unapologetic hood humor at its finest… Fresh out the minds of ones who made it out the trenches & laughed all the way to the bank!!!!” T.I. tweeted.

The 3-time Grammy winner also revealed comedian DC Young Fly co-produced Da Partments. Plus, fellow stand-up comics Lil Duval and Karlous Miller served as executive producers. All three men appear in the movie as well.

The wait is almost over!!!! Get Ready for Uncensored Unhinged Unapologetic Hood humor at its finest… Fresh out the minds of ones who made it out the trenches & laughed all the way to the bank!!!



Written & Directed by myself

P### by @DCYOUNGFLY & me

Exec P### @lilduval &… pic.twitter.com/hhdMe0Ttoz — T.I. (@Tip) June 20, 2023

“And starring the coolest, funniest MFs in Atlanta. Some you know… & some you should. We all would like to welcome you to… DaPartments!!! Coming soon @Tubi in partnership [with] @SwirlFilm,” posted T.I. on social media.

Tubi, the Fox Corporation-owned ad-supported streaming service, is home to more than six dozen original films, including the Bruce Willis-led Corrective Measures and the Noah “40” Shebib-produced Nightalk.

In addition to releasing chart-topping rap albums such as 2006’s King and 2008’s Paper Trail, T.I. also acted in feature films such as 2006’s ATL, 2010’s Takers, and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. His television experience includes stints on House of Lies and Genius.

The cast of T.I.’s Da Partments features Henry Welch, Arnesto Ross, Throwed Off Juan, Moneybag Mafia, Navv Greene, Tyler Chronicles, Jayski, VVS, Tokyo Jetz, Tokyo Vanity, Ian Foreman, K. Dubb, King Harris, and more.