T.I. Donates Over 1,000 Turkeys To Atlanta Families & Seniors

T.I. and his nonprofit Harris Community Works hosted the 16th Annual Turkey Giveaway at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta.

T.I. distributed over 1,000 turkeys to underserved families and seniors ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper’s nonprofit organization Harris Community Works hosted its 16th Annual Turkey Giveaway in Atlanta on Tuesday (November 23).

T.I. and his family handed out turkeys and produce at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Councilman Andre Dickens, comedian DC Young Fly and dozens of volunteers joined Tip to help out at the giveaway.

“Such a honor & a blessing to do for the community that has been there for me since the beginning… & even doper to do it with fellow natives,” T.I. wrote in an Instagram post featuring multiple photos from the event.

Chick-Fil-A, Humana and Kroger were among the companies involved in this year’s giveaway. Papa John’s donated $10,000 to the cause and presented an oversized check at the event.

T.I.’s turkey giveaway isn’t the only way he’s giving back to his hometown of Atlanta though. The rap star is also building an affordable housing development with plans to open it in 2022.

“We’ve got affordable housing, 143 units going up,” T.I. said in October. “Mixed-use community. We about 40 percent done. We supposed to be done sometime next year.”

View the development below.