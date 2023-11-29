T.I. Gets Embarrassed Over King Harris Not Knowing 2Pac Was An Actor Or Will Smith Was A Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 19-year-old reality TV star had his dad shaking his head.

Tip “T.I.” Harris and King Harris continue to take over social media users’ timelines. After days of coverage about a family-related incident at a Falcons game, the father-son tandem has gone viral for another reason.

Complex tapped T.I. and King for the latest episode of GOAT Talk. At one point on the show, the former The Family Hustle cast members had to name their pick for the greatest rapper turned actor.

Tip gave 2Pac (Juice, Poetic Justice) as his answer. King, 19, then shocked his dad by revealing he did not know the late Tupac Shakur starred in movies before his death in 1996.

“I didn’t know 2Pac was an actor,” King admitted. T.I. responded, “Get out! What are you talking about? You never seen Juice? What about when it said ‘Tupac Shakur’ on the screen… How could you embarrass me like this?”

King eventually mentioned Ice Cube (Boyz n the Hood, Friday) as his favorite rapper/actor. The conversation then turned to another Hip-Hop star who made the jump from the recording booth to the film set in the 1990s.

“Oh, Will Smith, can’t forget Will,” T.I. stated. King replied, “He’s a rapper? Bro, I don’t know no Will Smith songs. That’s like asking me what’s a Nick Cannon song.” Tip fired back, “No it’s not! Nick Cannon has no hits!”

The Grand Hustle founder went on to inform King that Will Smith (aka The Fresh Prince) became the first rapper to receive a Grammy Award. His “Parents Just Don’t Understand” single with DJ Jazzy Jeff won Best Rap Performance in 1989.

In addition to dropping numerous studio albums, T.I. appeared in motion pictures as well. The 43-year-old made his film acting debut in 2006’s ATL before starring in other movies like American Gangster and Ant-Man.