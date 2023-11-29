T.I. Addresses Viral Altercation With Son King: “Family Tied Like A Knot”  

T.I. and King are putting on a united front after the family made headlines following a heated altercation last weekend.
The Harris family were at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday (November 29), to watch the Falcons and New Orleans Saints game. 19-year-old King hopped on Instagram Live as a conversation about his upbringing swiftly turned hostile.
What began as a shouting match soon turned physical. “You are embarrassing yourself and your family!” T.I. told King before seemingly putting his son in a headlock.
“Get off me n###a!”King shouted, to which Tip seemingly replied, “You can’t do nothing with me! There ain’t sh## you can do with me!” Check out the video below.
After the altercation, King took to his Instagram Stories to vent. “I stand on business don’t give a f### who u are,” he wrote. “IDGAF who u are mf can’t play wit me n my face not goin for da im a grown ass man now.
“If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u dont,” King added. “N#### be faking a image for da internet & it aint me.”
On Tuesday evening, T.I. broke his silence over the incident, expressing his unconditional love for King. He shared a clip of a recent father-and-son interview with Complex alongside a message for his fans.
“Fck what dis internet talkin bout… Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot,” T.I. wrote. “We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”
Meanwhile, King has vowed to address the backlash in a new song, due out later this week.
“N#### betta mind dey business and stay out da mix,” King wrote. “Bout to drop and get this s### off my chest this week…”