T.I. Addresses Viral Altercation With Son King: “Family Tied Like A Knot”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T.I. is speaking out following a heated confrontation with his 19-year-old son King at the Atlanta Falcons game last weekend.

T.I. and King are putting on a united front after the family made headlines following a heated altercation last weekend.

The Harris family were at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday (November 29), to watch the Falcons and New Orleans Saints game. 19-year-old King hopped on Instagram Live as a conversation about his upbringing swiftly turned hostile.

What began as a shouting match soon turned physical. “You are embarrassing yourself and your family!” T.I. told King before seemingly putting his son in a headlock.

“Get off me n###a!”King shouted, to which Tip seemingly replied, “You can’t do nothing with me! There ain’t sh## you can do with me!” Check out the video below.

After the altercation, King took to his Instagram Stories to vent. “I stand on business don’t give a f### who u are,” he wrote. “IDGAF who u are mf can’t play wit me n my face not goin for da im a grown ass man now.

“If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u dont,” King added. “N#### be faking a image for da internet & it aint me.”

On Tuesday evening, T.I. broke his silence over the incident, expressing his unconditional love for King. He shared a clip of a recent father-and-son interview with Complex alongside a message for his fans.

“Fck what dis internet talkin bout… Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot,” T.I. wrote. “We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”

Meanwhile, King has vowed to address the backlash in a new song, due out later this week.

“N#### betta mind dey business and stay out da mix,” King wrote. “Bout to drop and get this s### off my chest this week…”