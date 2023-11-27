T.I.’s Son King Speaks Out Following Altercation With His Parents 

T.I. and Tiny’s son King is speaking out following an altercation with his parents at the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints football game.
What initially appeared to be a light-hearted conversation over the 19 year old’s childhood swiftly turned heated. King was defending himself from claims he had a privileged upbringing, saying he wasn’t brought up with a silver spoon in his mouth. However, T.I. and Tiny disagreed with King.
“I used to have to run to my grandmomma house ‘cause I was getting into fights” King insisted during an Instagram Live. “I don’t want to be in these gates, I want to be outside in the neighborhood. That’s why I be over there.”
His parents told him he used to throw tantrums to go there, and Tiny grabbed the phone to elaborate.
“I’m a tell you the reason why he wanted to be over there. ‘Cause he can suck a pacifier over there ’til he was 12 years old. He didn’t do that at the house.” T.I. then chimed in with, “He cried like a baby.”
Things went downhill from there, and a screaming match soon ensued.
“You are embarrassing yourself and your family! You are embarrassing yourself!” T.I. told King before seemingly putting his son in a headlock.
“Get off me n###a!”King shouted, to which Tip seemingly replied, “You can’t do nothing with me! There ain’t sh## you can do with me!” Check out the video below.
King Says He’s A Grown Man Now
After the altercation, King took to Instagram with a few words seemingly aimed at his parents, although he has since deleted the posts.
“I stand on business don’t give a f### who u are,” he wrote. “IDGAF who u are mf can’t play wit me n my face not goin for da im a grown ass man now.
“If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u dont,” King added. “N#### be faking a image for da internet & it aint me.” He also shared a meme that read: “Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect.”
King followed up with a tribute post to his grandmother. “As long as you stay by my side,” he wrote alongside a photo of him as a baby in his grandmother’s arms.