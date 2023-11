In some cases, it might be better to just stop filming.

T.I. and his 19-year-old son, King Harris, appeared to get in a physical altercation on Instagram Live over the holiday weekend. In a clip posted by the Instagram account “Gossip of the City,” the young Harris is audibly and visually heated as he screams at a gaggle of people, one of them being his famous father. It also sounds like King’s mother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is involved in the chaos as well.

“I know you!” he screams. “I know you though! You know me. You know I stay on business. Don’t give a f### who you are. Why did you let somebody play me like that? Why did you let him play me like that? Ain’t no jokin! What you mean?”

In the background, T.I. just starts laughing before hopping in with, “You are embarrassing yourself and your family! You are embarrassing yourself!” The camera then starts shaking and it looks like Tip get his kid in a headlock. King shouts, “Get off me n###a!” to which Tip seemingly replies, “You can’t do nothing with me! There ain’t sh## you can do with me!”

Looks like King Harris got into a fight with T.I. on Instagram Live. Tamika Tiny Harris can be heard in the background as well. Sending prayers to their family because they need them right now. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qS8Obmhr7f — Chad Turner (@TheMrChadTurner) November 26, 2023

Earlier this month, T.I. roasted King over this dental work. During an appearance on The Baller Alert Show, King was asked about his newly-whitened teeth, but Tip interrupted, “Well, the tooth of the matter is…” Social media was abuzz with talk of King’s veneers when they were first revealed in August.

Tiny defended him at the time, saying, “Would like to thank @drmariomontoya for giving @the_next_king10 a #BillionDollarSmile. Had to post slide 2 for the #BigTeethPatrol to show his smile been asf before; they’re just white now. Either way, he loves them and that’s all that matters! Regardless to what he does, everyone always seem to have their personal perspective of him, which is fine. -But y’all don’t really know him frfr, truth is real. fwh and the ladies love ‘em!”

T.I. was also asked about King’s viral video while speaking to DJ Diamond Kuts on iHeartRadio. He said he “respects the actual process” his son went through to get them done. But as the group of people were laughing about King’s purported new nickname, “Chief Teeth,” T.I. and Tiny’s 6-year-old daughter, Heiress Harris, is heard off-camera saying, “Don’t talk about my brother like that!”