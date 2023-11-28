T.I.’s Son King Fires Back At His Haters, Teases New Music Is On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

King Harris has become one of the most talked about figures in Hip-Hop culture over the last several days. The former reality show star’s argument with his parents, T.I. and Tiny, went viral.

While attending the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday (November 26), King pushed back on Tiny and T.I. insisting he grew up with a “silver spoon” in his mouth. The situation then got physical.

“You are embarrassing yourself and your family! You are embarrassing yourself!” T.I. yelled at his son. King then told his father, “Get off me, n####!”

Social media users and influencers began sharing their thoughts on the video of King Harris arguing with his mom and dad. A lot of the commentary criticized King for his behavior.

In response, King Harris took to his Instagram Story on Monday to deliver a message to his haters. The 19-year-old rapper also teased a new song addressing the backlash.

“N#### betta mind dey business and stay out da mix,” King wrote. He also added, “Bout to drop and get this s### off my chest this week… stay tuned. N 2 days.”

Most of the world first discovered King Harris as a pre-teen cast member on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. He went on to release tracks such as “New King Of The South” under the stage name Kid Saiyan.