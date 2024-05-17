T.I. Says Drake & Kendrick Lamar “F’d It Up For Some Other People Who Were Planning To Drop”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tip gives his take on the internet-breaking war of words.

The Drake versus Kendrick Lamar battle extended beyond Hip-Hop to become a global pop culture moment. During an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, chart-topping rap star T.I. spoke about how that classic rivalry affected other recording artists.

“All this s### they saying can’t be true,” T.I. stated about the allegations presented on Drake and Lamar’s respective diss tracks. “I’m mostly listening for the double entendres, quadruple entendres, the metaphors and the skill in which they present their art.

“I think it’s good for the game. But I will say this. They done kinda f##### it up for some other people who were planning to drop in this period.”

The non-subliminal part of the Drake–Kendrick Lamar feud played out between March 22 and May 5.

Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” single ignited the weeks-long back and forth with Drake. The OVO Sound founder fired back with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” in April.

Six additional diss tracks emerged from Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The general public scored the one-two punch of Lamar’s “meet the grahams” and “Not Like Us” as the knockout blows in the lyrical fight.

T.I. also has a history of beefing with other rappers. The Hustle Gang leader famously feuded with fellow Atlanta native Ludacris. Plus, many Hip-Hop fans credit Tip with ending Lil’ Flip’s music career following their conflict.