T.I. Receives Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award For Services To His City 

T.I. was also presented with the Volunteers Achievement Lifetime Award on behalf of Joe Biden for his 4,000 hours of service to the country.

T.I. has been recognized for his contributions to his state and was awarded the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award at a ceremony in his hometown on Tuesday.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was joined by his wife Tiny and son, Domani Harris, at the celebration at Georgia’s state capitol. Georgia legislators paid tribute to the rapper’s commitment to Atlanta, honoring T.I. for his philanthropy and community initiatives.

State Representative Debra Bazemore presented T.I with the honor awarded by the secretary of state. “Life is way too short not to try to make this world a better place,” T.I. shared. “Once we leave, people won’t remember the clothes we wore or the things we have. “

The rapper was recognized for his support for organizations like For The Love of Our Fathers, which advocates for better quality of care for people with Alzheimer’s disease.

His nonprofit Harris Community Works has also given back to the city over the years. They hold Christmas toy drives benefiting children in Atlanta, and an annual turkey drive at Thanksgiving. T.I has also invested in youth development across the city.

T.I. also collected the Volunteers Achievement Lifetime Award presented by the Global International Alliance on behalf of President Joe Biden, recognizing his 4,000 hours of service to America.

He took to Instagram to share footage from the event alongside some photos from the day.

“So…You spend years grinding, fighting, clawing and climbing 🧗‍♀️ with what feels like the weight (&Hate) of the world on your shoulders,” T.I. penned in the caption. “Oftentimes feeling like no one cares, notices, or appreciates your efforts, intentions or sacrifices … then BAM 💥 God hits you it you face wit a blessing that shows you, you don’t know 💩….🥹”

He continued, sharing his thanks for representative Bazemore and everyone else who had a hand in making this possible.” T.I. concluded,” Can’t thank you enough for these prestigious honors.🫡👑God IS THE Greatest🤲🏽”