T.I.’s Trap Museum Honors City Girls, Rick Ross At MLK Day Pop’s Up In Miami

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Rick Ross and the City Girls are getting their props from T.I.’s Trap Museum this month.
The Atlanta-based exhibition is hosting the Little Trap House pop-up museum in Miami’s Overton section.
The scaled-down Little Trap House will be in Overton for the next 6 months. To start, the exhibit will honor Rick Ross and the City Girls.
There are also plans to honor local pioneers Luke, Trina, and Trick Daddy as well during the pop-up museum’s stay.
Rapper/entrepreneur TI launched the Trap Museum in Atlanta in x of y, to pay tribute to the pioneers of the genre of music.
The interactive experience uses art to showcase the rich culture of trap music, one of the most popular genres of music today.
Guests will also participate in specific themes for each day during this MLK event starting at 4 pm on Thursday, January 14th, and ending on Monday, January 18th.\
The display is located at *920 NW Second Ave Miami, FL 33136.