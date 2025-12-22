T.I. Steps Fully Into Stand-Up With First Comedy Special “Cheaper Than Therapy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. officially steps fully into stand-up comedy with his first-ever special, Cheaper Than Therapy, continuing his evolution way past music.

T.I. has never been afraid to reinvent himself. From chart-topping rapper to entrepreneur, activist and now stand-up comedian. Tip “T.I.” Harris is officially adding another chapter to his ever-evolving career with the release of his first comedy special, Cheaper Than Therapy, debuting December 24, 2025, exclusively at TipAintFunny.com.

The special marks a milestone moment for Harris, who has quietly and consistently been building credibility in comedy over the past several years. While some artists flirt with stand-up as a side quest, Cheaper Than Therapy makes it clear this isn’t a novelty act. This is a culmination of intention, commitment and growth.

Known for his keen observations and unfiltered honesty, T.I. leans into the same raw storytelling that made him a Hip-Hop icon. Now, the bars have been replaced with punchlines. Drawing from family dynamics, fame, street life, relationships, and the absurdities of modern culture, Harris delivers a set that feels more like a candid conversation than a polished performance.

Cheaper Than Therapy doesn’t aim to be safe or sanitized. It’s intentionally rough around the edges, rooted in lived experience, and powered by the kind of humor that hits because it’s real. T.I. doesn’t shy away from controversy, discomfort, or self-reflection. In fact, he leans into it, turning life lessons into laughs with the same confidence he once brought to the booth.

AllHipHop has extensively covered rapper T.I.’s leap into comedy, reporting on his performances at venues like the Laugh Factory and the Barclays Center, his experiences with being booed, and his various comedy-related projects. We’ve also chronicled his comeback.