T.I. Says Church Is A Business During Kirk Franklin Podcast

T.I. explained why he avoids church attendance despite his Christian beliefs during Kirk Franklin’s podcast.

T.I. sparked conversation about organized religion during his recent appearance on Kirk Franklin’s “Den of Kings” podcast. The Atlanta rapper explained why he doesn’t attend church despite his Christian faith.

“I have never been a church person,” T.I. told Kirk Franklin during the interview. “I grew up in a strong Christian household. My grandma and auntie were very strong in prayer. So, I know how to pray and I know the word. And I know God is real, I’ve seen his presence and his hands in my life, no body has to tell me that. But I have never felt the connection with the church.”

The rapper criticized modern church systems as profit-driven enterprises rather than spiritual sanctuaries.

“To be honest, I don’t think its real. I think that it’s a business just like anything else. It’s a show. Just like if you go to Broadway. It’s like public speaking, like a TED talk. And alot of times, the they put a lot of cap on it to make it personally benefitting to them,” he said.

T.I. questioned, in particular, the practice of requiring financial contributions for divine blessings.

“Y’all telling me, I gotta pay this joker for my God to hear my prayer? Man I’m outta here,” the rapper stated. “There’s enough people in enough positions who understand ways to manipulate this word to personally benefit.”

His comments come during a period when Christianity has become a prominent topic in Hip-Hop discourse.

Recently, Nicki Minaj delivered a speech at the United Nations supporting the Trump administration’s claims about Christian persecution in Nigeria. The Trinidadian rapper thanked President Trump while addressing alleged religious violence, stating, “Today, faith is under attack.”

The collaboration between the rapper and Trump administration officials drew both support and criticism from fans and industry observers.

T.I.’s perspective reflects a growing conversation about institutional religion versus personal faith. The rapper emphasized his belief in a direct spiritual connection without intermediaries.

“I don’t need a broker, I don’t need no middleman,” he explained. “

The “Den of Kings” podcast, hosted by gospel musician Kirk Franklin, has become a platform for candid discussions about faith, masculinity and social issues.