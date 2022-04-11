T.I. Talks Getting Booed During Comedy Show In Brooklyn

Clifford “T.I.” Harris is making the transition from Hip Hop artist to stand-up comedian. T.I. has faced backlash from veteran comics, like Godfrey, for trying to enter into their world.

On April 9, Tip faced a negative response from a live audience. According to reports, the crowd inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center booed the Paper Trail album creator’s set at the April Fools Comedy Jam.

AllHipHop caught up with T.I. following his first comedy show in Brooklyn. The 41-year-old Grammy winner talked about experiencing being jeered by paying onlookers.

“It’s a different piece of adversity that I have been approached with overcoming,” said Tip. “And I enjoyed myself so much, I want some more… If they’ll let me go out there again, I’d go out there right now.”

He added, “When s###’s too easy and there ain’t no challenge to it, I don’t care. That’s what got me out of music because it’s almost like people expect me to be good.”

The April Fools Comedy Jam also featured Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, Rip Micheals, B. Simone, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, and more. T.I. saw fans booing him as a rite of passage moment for a comedian.

“I embrace the hate,” T.I. declared. “But it wasn’t even hate. It was on some, ‘This is our opportunity to really make you one of us.’ And I appreciate that. I ain’t got no problem with that. I love the opportunity to overcome and scramble.”

T.I. Previously Got Into A Verbal Altercation With Another Comedian

The New Yorkers’ disapproving response towards T.I. came after the Hustle Gang leader got into an argument with comedian Lauren Knight in Atlanta. Knight made sexual assault allegation jokes about the chart-topping rapper.

After the interaction went viral on social media, T.I. and Lauren Knight eventually reconciled. The T.he Family Hustle reality show star even shouted out Knight to his 14.2 million Instagram followers.

“Everyone I’d like to introduce you to @sheslaurenk she’s a young [up-and-coming] comic on the scene in Atlanta check her out,” wrote T.I. on IG.

The emcee/actor continued, “She’s a young [Black woman] fighting to use her voice for laughter and I understand that may take us down dark roads at times but there’s always an opportunity to find a beacon of light and produce a positive outcome.”