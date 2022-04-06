T.I. Addresses Clash With Comedian Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Clifford “T.I.” Harris has been trying his hand at stand-up comedy. Some longtime comedians, like Godfrey, took issue with the Hip Hop artist jumping into their field of entertainment.

Recently, comedian Lauren Knight took things a step forward by cracking jokes about T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris facing sexual assault allegations. T.I. was at Our Bar ATL’s open mic event for Knight’s set, and the Hustle Gang leader blasted her in front of that live crowd.

“Listen, as many times as you joke on that s###, I’m gonna check your m############ ass as long as it takes,” Tip told Knight. “N####, when you stop talking about it and stop playing with me and mine, I’m gonna stop saying something.”

The verbal altercation between T.I. and Lauren Knight went viral on social media. T.I. later went on Instagram to further address the situation. Hollywood Unlocked re-posted his video.

“When it first became known I was doing comedy, she went up, got on stage, and was talking about some s### about allegations then. And I ain’t say nothing to her, but some people who did say something to her, they were just on some, ‘Why are you tripping? Why are you saying s### like that?'” said Tip.

T.I. added, “All that allegation s###, I ain’t never rape nobody… I ain’t that kind of n####. Dungeons? B###### in my dungeons? You’re telling me I’m keeping somebody beyond their will? I’m holding somebody?”

The 41-year-old rapper/actor continued, “She said all that s###, right? I kept it smooth. Mind you, it’s a whole f###### confession from a politician. Felicia Moore has confessed to the whole plot of all this. And none of y’all are talking about this.”

Last year, former Atlanta City Councilmember Felicia Moore ran for mayor of the city. T.I. blasted some of Moore’s policy positions which led to the two Georgia residents becoming political enemies. Moore blamed T.I. for costing her the mayoral race by allegedly spreading misinformation.

“She blamed me, Killer Mike, and Isaac Hayes III. She blamed us,” stated T.I. about Felicia Moore during his Instagram Live session. “What she said was, ‘T.I. should’ve got out of politics. And he should’ve learned his lesson by now because last time he said something against me, that’s what got him into it with all them allegations.'”