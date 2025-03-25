T.I. & Tiny Harris Victorious After Judge Dismisses Explosive Defamation Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sabrina Peterson had accused T.I. and Tiny Harris of harassment and defamation in a federal lawsuit filed in 2021.

T.I. and Tiny Harris scored a legal victory after a federal judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against them in Los Angeles because the accuser failed to progress her claim.

Sabrina Peterson accused the rapper and his wife of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy. Peterson claimed the celebrity couple smeared her reputation after she publicly accused T.I. of threatening her with a firearm.

Peterson appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom for a contempt of court hearing on Monday (March 24), per Rolling Stone.

“There’s a possibility of you going to jail. Anything you say could be used against you,” Los Angeles County Judge Michael Shultz warned Peterson.

She testified that she did not intend to violate court orders when she failed to pay over $96,000 in legal fees to T.I. and Tiny.

Peterson explained that the $96,000 judgment represented half of her yearly earnings.

However, Los Angeles County Judge Michael Shultz dismissed the entire case, stating: “It’s been four years and 24 days. The court finds that plaintiff has failed to prosecute this case.”

Peterson initially filed suit in March 2021. She alleged that after accusing T.I. of holding a gun to her head, the couple retaliated by publicly attacking her credibility.

She claimed the Harrises orchestrated a social media campaign to discredit her, causing emotional harm and damage to her reputation.

Peterson also insinuated that the couple was involved in drugging and sexually abusing multiple women.

Additionally, Peterson alleged the couple made defamatory statements about her character and mental health.

T.I. Serves Sabrina Peterson With Defamation Lawsuit

Meanwhile, T.I. has filed a separate lawsuit against Peterson in federal court, alleging she made false statements about him being “under federal investigation for sex trafficking of women.”

At a hearing in that case earlier this month, A federal judge warned T.I. that the lawsuit could be dismissed if he did not properly serve her with court documents.

However, the rapper’s attorney told the court at Peterson’s criminal contempt hearing Monday that he had served with the defamation lawsuit that day.