Judge Warns T.I. He’s Going To Toss Case For Not Serving Sabrina Peterson

A federal judge has warned rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris that the defamation lawsuit linked to Sabrina Peterson could be dismissed due to the plaintiff not being properly served with her court documents.

On Thursday (March 6) during a hearing in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Judge Fernando M. Olguin issued an Order to Show Cause, citing lack of prosecution in the case. According to a court document obtained by AllHipHop, T.I. has yet to provide proof of service of the summons and complaint to Peterson, a requirement that must be fulfilled within 90 days of filing.

“Absent a showing of good cause, an action must be dismissed without prejudice if the summons and complaint are not served on a defendant within 90 days after the complaint is filed,” the judge stated in court document. He further warned that failure to comply by March 13, 2025, could result in the case being tossed.

The lawsuit stems from long-standing legal disputes between T.I., his wife Tiny Harris, and Peterson, who has previously accused the couple of wrongdoing. In January 2021, Peterson posted on Instagram about an alleged assault on her by T.I. during which she claims he held a gun to her head and said, “B####, I’ll kill you.” Peterson has not formally responded to the claims in court, as she has not been officially served.

T.I.’s attorney Andrew Brettler criticized Peterson for avoiding the legal process, arguing that she was fully aware of the hearing but deliberately refused to accept service. He urged the judge to dismiss the case entirely, accusing her of wasting time and resources while publicly claiming she wants her day in court.

“We’re here on a contempt because plaintiff has not taken this case seriously for the last three years,” Brettler said according to Rolling Stone. “She’s refusing to accept service or participate in the case herself. Her lawyers want out, and she’s posting on social media how she needs to go to trial in June. It’s outrageous. They’re not taking their own case seriously. We ask for a dismissal with prejudice. And if they ever decide to get their act together, they can refile.”

If T.I. does not submit proof of service, an answer from Peterson, or an application for entry of default by the deadline, the judge is expected to dismiss the case for lack of prosecution.