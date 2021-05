As allegations continue to come out, the Harrises are pushing back in the press.

News broke this week that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris. According to The Daily Beast, the stars of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle are accused of sexual misconduct.

The anonymous accuser is one of at least 30 women that have named the Harrises as abusers who supposedly took part in drugging, kidnapping, and rape. Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is representing a number of the alleged victims.

Rachelle Jenks reportedly hired Blackburn as her legal counsel. The 41-year-old woman filed a police report on T.I. and Tiny in Las Vegas, alleging the Atlanta-based couple spiked her Patron shot before they engaged in sexual acts with her without proper consent.

Steve Sadow, an attorney for T.I. and Tiny, provided the following statement to People:

The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country. Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD ‘accuser’ has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations — or even examine them. Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser’ who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.

Sexual assault allegations against T.I. and Tiny began spreading on the internet in January. Former Harris family friend Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head years ago which led to multiple women claiming the 40-year-old entertainer was involved in sex trafficking with the help of his wife.

The Harrises have insisted all the accusations of sexual abuse leveled at them are untrue. In January, T.I. posted an 8-minute Instagram video where the Grand Hustle Records co-founder denied he and Tiny were involved in any sex-related crimes.