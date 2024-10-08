T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Slams Trolls Over King Harris Baby Shower Hate 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Harris and his pregnant girlfriend attracted negative comments following their baby shower and Zonnique Pullins isn’t having it.

T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Pullins is coming to her brother King Harris’ defense over remarks about his recent baby shower.

On Sunday (October 6), King and his pregnant girlfriend, J’Nijah “Nana” Epps, hosted a baby shower for their unborn son. Footage of the blue and gold-themed celebration shared online attracted some harsh comments and King’s big sister wasn’t here for it.

Pullins took to her Instagram Story to call out the trolls for being in King’s business. She reposted an Instagram comment she had presumably written in response to the trolls.

“Most of y’all parents had y’all at the same age as king and literally raised adults who enjoy writing negative s### about a person they know in no capacity on a blog,” she wrote. “Y’all be safe though.”

She also added another comment, writing “Worry bout yours not mine boo.”

While many online congratulated King and his girlfriend, the couple also received some shade.

“She looks 30 and he looks 13,” one person wrote, while another added, “If he wasn’t T.I.’s son, he woulda been left on read.”

Others suggested Epps is only with King for the money and fame.

“She said ‘Just gimme my money’ in so many actions,” one said. “She’s actually pretty,” another person said before adding, “but she indeed saw a meal ticket having his baby!!”