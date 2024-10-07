King Harris Unveils Mother Of Unborn Born Son At Baby Shower 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T.I. recently announced he is set to become a grandfather for the third time, revealing his son, King Harris, is expecting a little boy.

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son, King Harris, celebrated his baby shower with the mother of his unborn child over the weekend.

On Sunday (October 6), grandmother-to-be Tiny took to her Instagram Story to show off the blue and gold-themed celebration.

“Getting ready for our new King,” she wrote alongside a video of the bash.

She also posted a photo of the proud parents while congratulating son King and the mother-to-be, who goes by the handle Big Nana (@nanalilfineass).

“My baby King is having a baby!” Tiny shared. “I’m too geeked about my grandson coming! Nana, you look so beautiful. Congratulations guys.”

Other footage from the baby shower shows King Harris posing with Big Nana tenderly cradling her baby bump.

King Harris’ father T.I. announced he was set to become a grandfather for the third time earlier this year. During an interview with Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 last month, the rapper explained that Domani, 23, had recently become a first-time homeowner and father.

While Domani welcomed a daughter, T.I. revealed King was expecting a son.

T.I. then joked about King’s tough persona, adding, “I told him I’mma make this the greatest gangsta of all time. I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.”

Meanwhile, in a new verse, Domani Harris opened up about fatherhood and his reservations about exposing his baby girl to the world.

“I was clearly hesitant about me showing to the world the new life that I created,” he raps. “Yeah I made my mama grandma and my pops and grandpa too/And I made my girl a mom before she got to say I do/ I do believe in marriage, but don’t hold it high as you/But I don’t believe in publicizing kids before they choose.”