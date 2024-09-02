T.I. Reveals Son King Harris Expecting First Child

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. is opening about the growing Harris family, revealing it just got a lot bigger with King Harris expecting a child.

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ famous family just got even bigger with the revelation that two of their sons are expanding their own brood.

The admission came during a recent appearance on Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9. T.I. and Grand Hustle artist Young Dro were on the show to promote their latest song, “Thank God,” featuring Kirk Franklin.

The conversation turned to T.I. and his wife finally enjoying their home now that their seven children have all left home. He joked about the kids, who he said “never cared” about the things in their home, and how they’re now learning the value of money.

T.I. Reveals Domani Recently Became A First Time Father

T.I. went on to explain that Domani just purchased his first home and was in the process of fitting it out. However, he then dropped a bombshell, explaining that his son Domani welcomed his first child while King has one on the way.

“I find pleasure in watching the realization kick in like, ‘Damn, I been messing up folk money all these years,’ you know?” T.I. said playfully. “And he just became a father. So I got two grandchildren.”

Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, gave birth to the couple’s first grandchild in December 2020. T.I. also revealed that Domani has a daughter while King is expecting a son.

“I got two granddaughters,” he added. “I got a grandson on the way. King’s bout to have a son.”

T.I. then joked about King’s tough persona, adding, “I told him I’mma make this the greatest gangsta of all time. I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.”

Check out the podcast below. T.I. opens up about his growing family around the 20 minute mark.

King Harris has made headlines in recent years following high-profile arrests and even a viral altercation with his father last year.

After the fight, T.I. defended King in an Instagram post. “Fck what dis internet talkin bout,” he wrote. “Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot. We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”